Isolation ordered for 8 jail inmates with fevers, COVID-19 testing under way

Eight inmates at the Dane County Jail have been placed in isolation after they were found to have fevers, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Nine more inmates who had contact with some of the eight also have been removed from the general population as a precaution, but none of those nine are exhibiting any symptoms, the sheriff's office said.

Also Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced that a worker at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused new coronavirus. It is the fourth confirmed case of an employee infected with the novel coronavirus in the state's prison system. The detention facility has been put on lockdown.

On Monday, DOC halted new prison admissions in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the state's prisons. But now inmates who would have been transferred to prison are staying in county jails, putting extra stress on the county facilities.