A Dubuque, Iowa, woman on Wednesday was sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, authorities reported.

Diane Williams, 37, pleaded guilty to the charge on June 10, and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, according to a statement from the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Williams, who had multiple prior felony convictions for drug trafficking, and 11 others were charged in the scheme under which Gregory Smith mailed packages containing cocaine from Houston to Joseph Harper in Madison.

Postal records from November 2017 to November 2018 showed 32 packages mailed from Smith to addresses in Wisconsin or Iowa associated with Harper, including seven to Williams’ residence in Dubuque.

Based on witness statements and multiple cocaine seizures in the case, agents learned that each of the packages contained between a half kilogram and one kilogram of cocaine.

On June 2, 2018, postal inspectors identified an incoming package mailed by Smith to Williams’ residence in Dubuque. After the delivery, officers saw Williams pick up the package and drive away with it. Officers stopped her a short time later and recovered 747 grams of cocaine inside the package mailed by Smith.

In addition to Smith and Harper, nine other defendants have pleaded guilty in the case.

Earlier this month, Conley sentenced Harper to 12 years in prison, Smith to 11 years in prison, and Jamal Jackson to six years in prison.

