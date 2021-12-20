 Skip to main content
Iowa semi driver faces OWI after driving recklessly, fleeing police on I-39/90/94, authorities say
alert

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An Iowa semi driver faces was under the influence when he drove recklessly and fled police on Interstate 39/90/94 on Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Kyle W. Futrel , 27, of Cherokee, Iowa, was arrested on tentative charges of first offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence, eluding police, possession of methamphetamine, THC, and drug paraphernalia, Sgt. Randy Gordon said in a statement.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, the State Patrol received a complaint of a semi-tractor trailer passing traffic at high speeds on the median shoulder along I-39/90/94 near DeForest, Gordon said.

Troopers located the semi traveling at high speed and attempted a traffic stop near Highway 60. A pursuit ensued, resulting in the semi stopping across all northbound lanes of traffic at Highway CS, Gordon said.

Futrel was found to show signs of impairment and after field sobriety tests, Futrel was arrested. After a blood draw, Futrel was booked into the Columbia County Jail, Gordon said.

