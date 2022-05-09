 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa man faces multiple charges after domestic disturbance at Darlington Mini Mart, police say

Judd Frazier booking photo

Judd Frazier.

 DARLINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

An Iowa man faces multiple charges after a domestic disturbance at the Darlington Mini Mart on Tuesday, Darlington police reported.

Police were sent to the store about 7 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a domestic disturbance involving Judd Frazier, 52, of Lansing, Iowa, a woman and a child, Chief Jason King said in a statement.

Frazier fled on foot before officers arrived, sheriff’s deputies found him in a residential area, and he then ran into a wooded area and was finally caught about 3:30 p.m. in northern Lafayette County, King said.

Frazier was detained on a probation hold and later charged with disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, bail jumping, and resisting law enforcement, King said.

He remains in the Lafayette County Jail pending court proceedings, King said.

Darlington police were assisted by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

