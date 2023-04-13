An Iowa-Grant School District student was arrested Monday for making threatening comments, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Iowa-Grant School District officials were made aware of threatening comments made by a district student on Monday and after a preliminary investigation by Iowa County deputies, the student was arrested for terroristic threats, Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement.

Detectives continued the investigation and located corroborating evidence of the threatening remarks and additional details. The boy, who was not identified, and his family have been cooperative during the investigation, providing statements, consent to search residential areas, and consent to search electronic devices, Peterson said.

Nothing indicates an imminent threat to the school or plans to execute an attack, Peterson said.

The investigation is continuing, and no additional information will be released, Peterson said.