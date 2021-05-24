Iowa County man says 'evil voices' told him to kill his mother and dog, complaint alleges

An Iowa County man who told investigators that he killed his mother and dog because he was "hearing evil voices" has been charged with homicide.

Sean Pickett, 21, told police that about a day before the killings a few weeks ago, he "woke up with evil inside," according to a criminal complaint filed in the Iowa County Circuit Court Monday.

"I was hearing evil voices. I was hearing evil voices," Pickett told an investigator. "The evil in my head said I had to kill my mom and Chico in order to go to peace. In order to find rest."

Pickett said he "blacked out" and thought he was "possessed," but that he believes he killed his mother, Susan Pickett, and his pet pit bull, Chico, with a metal bar and a knife, according to the complaint.

Sean Pickett has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals for the killings, which happened sometime between May 9 and May 10 in the village of Avoca. Pickett is in the Iowa County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

According to the complaint:

Pickett called 911 just before 4:40 p.m. on May 10 saying his mom and dog were dead at their home.