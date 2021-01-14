Investigators seeking cause of fire that destroyed Ford Mustang in West Side parking lot, authorities say

Investigators are seeking the cause of a fire that destroyed a Ford Mustang in a West Side parking lot early Thursday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were sent to the lot in the 500 block of Grand Canyon Drive at 4:08 a.m. on a report of a vehicle fire. Ladder Co. 2 arrived at 4:12 a.m. to find a yellow Ford Mustang fully involved with fire, and quickly put it out with water and foam, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters confirmed the Mustang was empty, Schuster said.

A fire investigator and Madison police were called to the scene, and the blaze remains under investigation, Schuster said.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

