Investigators search landfill in Halderson murder investigation

Sheriff's detectives searched the area near the shed, eventually finding Bart Halderson's torso wrapped in pants, a black belt and nylon black rope. The search of a nearby tank revealed a pair of scissors, a saw blade and the handles of what may be bolt cutters.

Nearly a week before the grisly discovery, a family friend and co-worker of Krista Halderson became concerned when she didn't show up for work on July 2 — the day Chandler Halderson claimed his parents left for the trip — as her absence wasn't prearranged.

That afternoon, the co-worker visited the Haldersons' house on Oak Springs Circle, found both vehicles in the garage and knocked on the door until Chandler Halderson opened it.

The co-worker and another person at the door noticed Halderson had a bandage on one of his feet, which he told them was from breaking glass on the fireplace as he was playing with his dogs — an injury for which he asked his girlfriend to bring over hydrogen peroxide and a Swiffer.

Then hours before his arrest July 8, Halderson went to the house of neighbors to ask if their doorbell video camera could "capture the road or my house." After the neighbor told Halderson police had already come to download video, Halderson asked if it captured anything.