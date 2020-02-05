You are the owner of this article.
Investigators looking for truck seen on camera in area of homicide of Blue Mounds man
Investigators looking for truck seen on camera in area of homicide of Blue Mounds man

Truck

The driver of a dark-colored pickup truck seen traveling in Mount Horeb is not considered a suspect, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said, but may have information related to the investigation of the homicide of Nicholas J. Day.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Dane County detectives are looking to speak with the driver of a truck seen on camera traveling near the area where the body of a Blue Mounds man was found last month, the Sheriff's Office said.

The dark-colored pickup truck was seen traveling west on Main Street approaching a turn onto Orchard Lane in Mount Horeb at 12:34 p.m. on Jan. 15, about a couple miles away from where the body of 26-year-old Nicholas J. Day was found on the same day, Sgt. Travis McPherson said.

Nicholas Day with medal, vertical photo, Sheriff's Office

Dane County detectives continue to ask for the public's help with the homicide investigation of Nicholas J. Day, 26, of the town of Blue Mounds.

The driver of the truck is not considered a suspect, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said, but may have information related to the investigation of Day's homicide, which was initially described as a fatal hit-and-run before the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office determined Day died from "homicidal violence."

Detectives still want to speak to anyone who was in the area of Highway JG and Bergum Road -- where Day's body was found shortly after 1 p.m. -- on or around Jan. 15. Madison Area Crime Stoppers is also offering cash rewards for any tips that lead to an arrest.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who was in the area or may have information related to Day's death to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900 or the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.

