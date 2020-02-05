Investigators looking for truck seen on camera in area of homicide of Blue Mounds man

Dane County detectives are looking to speak with the driver of a truck seen on camera traveling near the area where the body of a Blue Mounds man was found last month, the Sheriff's Office said.

The dark-colored pickup truck was seen traveling west on Main Street approaching a turn onto Orchard Lane in Mount Horeb at 12:34 p.m. on Jan. 15, about a couple miles away from where the body of 26-year-old Nicholas J. Day was found on the same day, Sgt. Travis McPherson said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the truck is not considered a suspect, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said, but may have information related to the investigation of Day's homicide, which was initially described as a fatal hit-and-run before the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office determined Day died from "homicidal violence."

Detectives still want to speak to anyone who was in the area of Highway JG and Bergum Road -- where Day's body was found shortly after 1 p.m. -- on or around Jan. 15. Madison Area Crime Stoppers is also offering cash rewards for any tips that lead to an arrest.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who was in the area or may have information related to Day's death to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900 or the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.