 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Investigation into shots fired on Southwest Side ongoing, police say

Multiple gunshots rang out early Sunday morning on Madison's Southwest Side, prompting multiple calls to police. 

Madison police responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 4300 block of Britta Parkway at around 3:17 Sunday morning, Madison police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered shell casings, an unoccupied car that was struck by bullets and an occupied residence that was struck by bullets, Gibson said. 

There were no injuries reported in connection to the shooting and an investigation is ongoing, Gibson said. 

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics