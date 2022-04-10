Investigation into shots fired on Southwest Side ongoing, police say

Multiple gunshots rang out early Sunday morning on Madison's Southwest Side, prompting multiple calls to police.
Madison police responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 4300 block of Britta Parkway at around 3:17 Sunday morning, Madison police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Upon arrival, officers discovered shell casings, an unoccupied car that was struck by bullets and an occupied residence that was struck by bullets, Gibson said.
There were no injuries reported in connection to the shooting and an investigation is ongoing, Gibson said.
