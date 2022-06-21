Investigation into May attack on Madison anti-abortion group's office continues

Days before the release of a decision that could overturn the United States' 49-year-old constitutional right to an abortion, Madison police and the FBI have announced no progress finding those responsible for a May firebombing of a Madison anti-abortion organization, the first of a string of attacks claimed by a shadowy group calling itself Jane's Revenge.

The group in a May 8 “first communiqué” took responsibility for the attack on Wisconsin Family Action in the early morning hours of that same day. An office sustained fire damage and remnants of two Molotov cocktails were found at the site. Spray-painted on the North Side building's exterior was the message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either," along with an anarchy symbol and a coded anti-police slogan. There were no injuries.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident is still under investigation and the department has heard of no other threats to anti-abortion places or people since. WFA president Julaine Appling said police have shared little with the organization about the investigation or any suspects but say they're following up on leads.

"They tell me that all of the law enforcement agencies involved are taking it seriously," she said. "We don't have any way of disputing what they're telling us."

FBI spokesperson Leonard Peace did not directly address questions about the investigation in an email, but said "the FBI remains vigilant and continues to work every day with our law enforcement partners to detect and disrupt any potential threats of violence in our communities."

Meanwhile, Jane's Revenge, according to its website and reporting by mostly right-leaning or Catholic media, has claimed responsibility for a number of similar attacks on anti-abortion organizations in places including Minneapolis and Washington, D.C.

In a June 15 post on the group's website, it claims to have painted graffiti or taken other action in Ft. Collins, Colorado, Olympia, Washington, Des Moines, Iowa, Ashville, North Carolina, Buffalo, New York, Hollywood, Florida, and 10 other specific places, "among others" not named.

The group notes that it was "unsurprised" its demand that all anti-abortion facilities close within 30 days was not met, and now "the leash is off."

"From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target," the group says. "But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are."

There is a long history of violence and even murder committed by anti-abortion extremists against abortion-rights actors as well.

The May 8 attack at Wisconsin Family Action appears to have been the group's first. Appling said the office damaged in the attack has not yet been repaired and that the group is cataloguing the items that had been in the office to see if any can be salvaged. Plywood remains up on the office's windows but the graffiti has been cleaned off the building, she said.

She said the group hopes to increase the reward it offered for information on the attack from $1,500 to $3,000.

"We believe that there's someone out there that knows someone," she said.

Jane’s Revenge echoes the name of the The Jane Collective, which provided illegal abortions in Chicago in the late 1960s and early 1970s before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion nationwide.

The U.S. Supreme Court released a handful of decisions on Tuesday but not one in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a leaked draft of which indicated in early May that the court was set to strike down Roe v. Wade.

More decisions are set for release Thursday and still others could be released next week.

