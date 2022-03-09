Investigation finished in Jan. 11 police-involved shooting, files sent to DA, DOJ says

State investigators have turned over their findings related to a Jan. 11 shooting involving Madison police officers to the Dane County District Attorney's Office, a state Department of Justice spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Gillian Drummond said the findings of the state Division of Criminal Investigation were turned over on Feb. 23 to District Attorney Ismael Ozanne for charging decisions. She declined to comment further.

Ozanne could not be immediately reached for comment about when his review of the DCI investigation would be complete.

The apparent shootout outside an apartment building near Dryden and Northport drives on Madison's North Side wounded one man, identified by court records and in a court appearance a month ago as Syngleton J. Smith-Harston, 24, of Madison, who was being sought for two armed robberies on the North Side.

State Department of Corrections records indicate Smith-Harston was on DOC supervision but had absconded, and was also wanted on active bench warrants for failing to appear in court for six earlier felony and misdemeanor cases.

At the time that Smith-Harston appeared in court on Feb. 11 to face the armed robbery charges, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said Smith-Harston would likely face more charges once the investigation into the shooting by DCI is finished.

“He’s now being charged in these robberies,” Brown told Court Commissioner Brian Asmus at Smith-Harston's court appearance. “And the subsequent actions, which aren’t being charged today, of jumping off this balcony and taking shots at police officers, firing a gun in the direction of police officers, he almost certainly is going to be charged in those actions.”

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said on the afternoon of the shooting that as officers approached the apartment building, a man opened a second-story sliding glass door and jumped off a balcony. When police began to chase the man, Barnes said, he turned and fired shots at the officers. Officers returned fire.

According to Dane County Jail records, Smith-Harston was booked into the jail on Jan. 14, just three days after the shooting. He appeared in court on Jan. 27 on the six earlier cases before making an appearance on Feb. 11 in the robbery case. During his appearance, he wore a head wrap.

Along with Smith-Harston, Cameron X. Smith, 23, of Madison, was also charged with armed robbery following his arrest on Jan. 11.

A criminal complaint alleges Smith-Harston and Smith robbed a cab driver on Jan. 9 after the driver had picked them up and took them to 1810 Northport Drive, the apartment building where the shooting involving police would occur two days later.

They are also charged with robbing a Mobil gas station at 3101 N. Sherman Ave. on Jan. 10.

The case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 23. Both remain in jail on DOC holds, and on $35,000 bail for Smith and $60,000 bail for Smith-Harston.

