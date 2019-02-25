Try 1 month for 99¢

A man who got into an East Side apartment early Saturday morning was confronted by the resident who had armed himself with a kitchen knife, the suspect getting thrown out with police arresting him.

Jonathan Wade, 26, Madison, was tentatively charged with burglary, damage to property and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.

The 39-year-old resident of the home shares the residence with his 32-year-old girlfriend and four children all under the age of 12.

"He didn't use the knife against the intruder, but did end up punching the man several times after pushing him out the front door," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Once outside, the suspect started throwing garbage cans at the victim."

The girlfriend called 911 and police took Wade into custody without incident.

"He wasn't sure why he was at that home, and couldn't explain his actions, except to say it was out of character for him," DeSpain said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.