An intoxicated woman stole a bottle of alcohol from the Target on the Far West Side, drank it in the men's section, then left the store in a car Saturday night, according to police. 

Madison police responded to the incident at the 128 Junction Road location around 7:30 p.m. 

When police arrived, the woman was no longer at the store. Loss Prevention Officers from Target told police the woman had left in a Volkswagen, and gave police the license plate number. 

Police ran the plate and found the registered owner to be a 45-year-old woman. 

