An intoxicated woman stole a bottle of alcohol from the Target on the Far West Side, drank it in the men's section, then left the store in a car Saturday night, according to police.
Madison police responded to the incident at the 128 Junction Road location around 7:30 p.m.
When police arrived, the woman was no longer at the store. Loss Prevention Officers from Target told police the woman had left in a Volkswagen, and gave police the license plate number.
Police ran the plate and found the registered owner to be a 45-year-old woman.