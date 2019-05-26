A 22-year-old woman found was found intoxicated and trapped in a car after a rollover crash early Sunday morning on the Near West Side, Madison police said.
Officers responded to the crash on the 4200 block of Nakoma Rd. around 2:50 a.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. On the scene, the woman spit in the eyes and mouth of three officers.
Officers checked the area to see if there were any other passengers that had been ejected from the car but found none, police reported.
The woman was tentatively charged with three counts of discharging bodily fluids at officers and OMVWI, first offense. She was taken to the hospital.