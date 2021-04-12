Intoxicated woman, son seriously injured in crash into tree after she falls asleep at wheel, Vernon County authorities say

A woman and her 5-year-old son were seriously injured in a crash into a tree early Sunday morning after the intoxicated woman fell asleep at the wheel, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jennifer L. Melvin, 44, and Tucker A. Nelson were taken to Gundersen Health System, and the child later was taken to University Hospital in Madison, Sheriff John B. Spears said in a report.

A charge of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle with a passenger under the age of 16 against Nelson will be forwarded to the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office, Spears said.

The crash happened about 3:45 a.m. Sunday at Highway P and Lars Hills Road in the town of Christiana, Spears said.

Melvin made a 911 call after crashing into a tree, but the call was lost and it took emergency responders until 4:03 a.m. to find the vehicle. Melvin told deputies she fell asleep, lost control and hit the tree, Spears said.

She was not wearing a seat belt and the child was in the front seat, not secured in a child booster seat, Spears said, adding that the front airbags deployed.