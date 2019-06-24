A Madison woman who allegedly punched two other women Downtown Friday afternoon also allegedly threatened arresting officers.
Pamela Vaughn, 55, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with two counts of battery and threats to a law enforcement officer, Madison police said.
It happened at about 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Mifflin Street.
Officers were notified of a battery in progress after a security guard called 911.
"As officers arrived on scene, the security guard identified the intoxicated suspect, as she was preparing to leave the area on a bicycle," said police spokesman Joseph Buccellato.
The investigation showed Vaughn followed a woman on foot after they had an argument, striking the woman from behind and causing her to fall to the ground.
"Vaughn then approached the second victim and punched her in the face," Buccellato said.
The two women, ages 46 and 61, sustained minor injuries.
When Vaughn was taken to jail, she allegedly made numerous threats of physical harm to the arresting officer, resulting in the added charge.
"The city cameras proved to be a useful tool for the officers investigating the case," Buccellato said.
Judge rules against Sandy Hook denier from Dane County; trial for damages is next step
'Senseless violence' leads to conviction of Milwaukee man in Dodge County robbery
Man kicked in face while relaxing at park, suspect arrested, Madison police say
$100K in drugs seized, Madison man arrested, police say
Parking garage attendants attacked Downtown, suspect arrested, Madison police say
Janesville man arrested for alleged 4th OWI, police say
Suspect in hit-and-run crash arrested, Madison police say
Madison drug dealer gets 10-year prison sentence, officials say
Milton man crashed into Sun Prairie pond, rescued by police
Madison man arrested for alleged eighth OWI offense, police say
Long-missing fugitive facing sex charges returned to Madison from Austria, appears in federal court
Man charged with reckless injury for shooting in May on Southwest Side
Appeals court says judge erred by not allowing insanity evidence
Subscribe to Daily Headlines