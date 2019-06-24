Madison squad car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Madison woman who allegedly punched two other women Downtown Friday afternoon also allegedly threatened arresting officers.

Pamela Vaughn, 55, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with two counts of battery and threats to a law enforcement officer, Madison police said.

It happened at about 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Mifflin Street.

Officers were notified of a battery in progress after a security guard called 911.

"As officers arrived on scene, the security guard identified the intoxicated suspect, as she was preparing to leave the area on a bicycle," said police spokesman Joseph Buccellato.

The investigation showed Vaughn followed a woman on foot after they had an argument, striking the woman from behind and causing her to fall to the ground.

"Vaughn then approached the second victim and punched her in the face," Buccellato said.

The two women, ages 46 and 61, sustained minor injuries.

When Vaughn was taken to jail, she allegedly made numerous threats of physical harm to the arresting officer, resulting in the added charge.

"The city cameras proved to be a useful tool for the officers investigating the case," Buccellato said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.