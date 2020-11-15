Intoxicated man drives into East Side gas station, authorities say

A silver station wagon was seen swerving "all over" a residential road on the North Side Thursday afternoon, prompting a concerned community member to contact police.

The Madison police officer who responded to the call also witnessed the erratic driving and attempted to pull Kenneth L. Bartlett, 53, of Madison, over on Packers Avenue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Bartlett pulled into the parking lot of a Citgo gas station on Commercial Drive but didn't stop before driving the station wagon into the side of the building and caused minor damage, DeSpain said.

The station wagon continued to roll toward the gas station door, and the responding officer became concerned for the safety of those inside. He yelled at Bartlett to hit the brakes, but Bartlett didn't respond, DeSpain said.

The officer approached the car and reached into the vehicle, over Bartlett, and shut the car off. Bartlett was arrested for operating under the influence – 4th offense, and cited for reckless driving, DeSpain said.

More COVID-19 outbreaks in Wisconsin prisons top recent notable crime-related news

