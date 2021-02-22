 Skip to main content
Intoxicated driver with child in vehicle crashes into 2 Middleton police cars, authorities say
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

An intoxicated driver with a 10-year-old child in his vehicle struck two parked Middleton police cars early Sunday morning near North Gammon Road and Fiskdale Circle, Madison police reported.

Madison police handled the investigation since it involved Middleton police officers and vehicles.

Two Middleton officers were on a separate OWI investigation shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday when one of their squads was hit by a car traveling south on North Gammon Road, pushing it into the second squad, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Prior to the crash, both police cars were parked on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated, Grigg said.

The crash damaged the vehicles and one unidentified person was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, Grigg said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the Middleton police cars, Dmitry Malin, 45, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of neglecting a child and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years old, Grigg said.

