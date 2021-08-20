Intoxicated driver flees police at 100 mph in 30 mph zone in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities say

A hit-and-run turned into a chase that reached 100 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone in Walworth County Wednesday night with the driver ultimately arrested for a fourth offense of OWI, authorities reported.
Kurt E. Walther, 68, of Prophetstown, Illinois, fled sheriff's deputies after hitting another vehicle on Highway 50 near Lyons, about 70 miles southeast of Madison, Wednesday at 11:16 p.m., Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber said in a statement.
Deputies then chased Walther down Highway NN, reaching speeds of 100 mph in a 30 mph zone. The Illinois man made U-turns and turned off his headlights in an attempt to evade authorities, Gerber said.
Tire spikes finally took out Walther's vehicle on Highway NN, stopping him near Stewart Tank in Elkhorn, Gerber said.
Deputies arrested Walther on tentative charges of two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a fourth OWI offense, speeding on a freeway, hit-and-run, failure to obey a police officer and fleeing a police officer.