Intoxicated driver fatally hits man walking horse in Iowa County
A 55-year-old man was walking his horse along State Highway 39 with another person when he was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver Friday evening, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office. 

The Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a crash on State Highway 39 near County Road E just after 6 p.m. on Friday. The Sheriff's Office said Alexander Garic, of Highland, lost control of his vehicle and hit Craig Cheney, of Mineral Point. Cheney later died at the Upland Hills Hospital, according to authorities. The Sheriff's Office did not immediately say if the person with Cheney was injured. 

The Sheriff's Office said Garic has been arrested for Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

