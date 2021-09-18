Intoxicated driver fatally hits man walking horse in Iowa County, authorities say

A 55-year-old man was walking his horse along Highway 39 with another person when he was struck by an intoxicated driver Friday evening and later died, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a crash on Highway 39 near Highway E just after 6 p.m.
Alexander Garic, of Highland, lost control of his vehicle and hit Craig Cheney, of Mineral Point, the Sheriff's Office said. Cheney later died at Upland Hills Health Hospital.
The Sheriff's Office did not say if the person with Cheney was injured.
Garic has been arrested on a tentative charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.
