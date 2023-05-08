Intoxicated drivers were involved in three crashes in just a four-hour period Sunday afternoon in Dane County, including one crash into a residential garage near Madison’s East Side, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s office.
Officials received a call at 2:46 p.m. Sunday from a resident on the 600 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove stating that a vehicle had crashed into her garage. The 53-year-old female driver of the vehicle did not pass field sobriety tests and was cited for OWI and no registration, the sheriff’s office reported.
Deputies also responded to a call after an impaired driver struck a power pole on State Highway 19 in the town of Mazomanie Sunday at 1:34 p.m., according to reports. A 63-year-old man was cited for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).
A 46-year-old man was arrested for OWI and received a number of traffic citations after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 12 and Deerfield Road in the town of Cottage Grove at around 5:45 p.m. The intoxicated driver attempted to leave the scene, but was stopped and arrested, authorities said. Two people from the other vehicle involved were transported to a local hospital by EMS with minor injuries.
Also, around 3 p.m. Sunday, deputies in the Village of Windsor responded to Vinburn Road and County Highway C, for a call of a red sedan stopped in the middle of traffic. "The 54-year-old female driver seemed confused and she was ultimately cited for OWI,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s department said the OWIs were the first OWI citations for all four drivers. The average fine for a OWI-1st offense is $937.50 and a driver’s license revocation of six to nine months.
No injuries were reported in the crashes police responded to on Sunday.
