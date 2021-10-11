Intoxicated driver causes fatal crash in Walworth County, authorities say

A man was killed after an intoxicated driver hit his car in the Town of LaGrange Saturday night, according to Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber.
Gerber said deputies received reports of a "reckless driver" hitting another car on Highway 12 West of County Highway H in LaGrange just after 11:30 Saturday night. Deputies arrived on the scene and identified the intoxicated driver as 33-year-old Timothy M. Creiglow, of rural Elkhorn. Gerber said Crieglow's car was in a ditch on the north side of Highway 12. The car Crieglow hit was partially in the eastbound lane of traffic. Gerber said an unconscious man was found in the vehicle, but deputies were unable to free him because a fire has started in the car's engine compartment.
Gerber said the unconscious man died, the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released his name.
Crieglow suffered severe injuries and was flown to a local hospital, Gerber said. The sheriff's office has referred several charges to the Walworth County District Attorney for Crieglow, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and operating while intoxicated first offense.
