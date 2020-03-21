Intoxicated domestic violence suspect arrested after dramatic high-speed vehicle and foot pursuit ending in Cross Plains, authorities report

An intoxicated domestic violence suspect was arrested Friday night after a vehicle and foot pursuit that ended in Cross Plains, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident began at about 8:30 p.m. Friday with a complaint of domestic battery at the Bel Aire Motel, 10291 Highway 14, in the town of Mazomanie, Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.

The caller, a motel guest who was not involved at the incident, told deputies the suspect, Wayne J. Jaskulke, 55, of Fitchburg, fled the scene in his SUV and headed east on Highway 14 toward Black Earth and Cross Plains, Simpson said.

A Cross Plains officer located and attempted to stop Jaskulke’s vehicle in Cross Plains, setting off a chase in which Jaskulke drove his SUV through the parking lot, over the lawn, and over the retaining wall of the Monona Bank, slamming down on Highway 14, leaving a trail of mud and vehicle fluid on a portion of the roadway, Simpson said.

A deputy then initiated a 1.5-mile long pursuit as Jaskulke continued eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 14, reaching a maximum speed of 90 miles per hour, before Jaskulke slowed and jumped out of his still moving vehicle, then fled on foot towards a residence at 8306 Highway 14 in the town of Cross Plains, where he was apprehended by the deputy behind an outbuilding, Simpson said.