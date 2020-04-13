Intoxicated brother, sister fired gun into ground from deck of North Side home, Madison police say

A brother and sister who were intoxicated were arrested after firing a gun into the ground from the deck of a North Side home on Saturday night, Madison police reported.
Around a dozen people on Browning Road called 911 about 10:45 p.m. Saturday after hearing gunshots, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Investigating officers determined that the intoxicated brother and a sister had been firing a handgun from the deck into the ground, DeSpain said.
They told police they were practicing in case the weapon was needed for protection, DeSpain said.
Franklin J. Landaverde, 38, and Rosario E. Landaverde, 28, were arrested on a tentative charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.
