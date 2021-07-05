Intoxicated Beloit man crashes vehicle into Brodhead police car during high-speed chase, authorities say

A 22-year-old Beloit man, believed to be intoxicated, led police on a high-speed chase through multiple communities and crashed his vehicle into a Brodhead squad car Sunday evening.

Anthony J. Hoffman Hernandez, 22, of Beloit was arrested and booked into the Rock County Jail facing multiple charges after he crashed his vehicle in the 4200 block of South Afton Road, ending the pursuit, Brodhead Police Chief Chris P. Hughes said in a statement.

At around 6:30 p.m. Brodhead Police were dispatched on reports of a possible intoxicated driver in the drive through of a McDonald’s on the 2100 block of 1st Center Avenue, Hughes said.

Police found the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot and attempted to pull it over in the 700 block of 21st Street but Hoffman Hernandez proceeded southbound on East 3rd Avenue and drove through stop signs, Hughes said.

Once Hoffman Hernandez reached a dead end in the 800 block of East 3rd Avenue, he spun his vehicle around and begun traveling northbound in the southbound lane. An officer attempted to steer out of the way of but Hoffman Hernandez' vehicle struck the Brodhead squad car. After the collision Hoffman Hernandez fled the scene, Hughes said.