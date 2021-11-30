Intoxicated 13-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car at Beltline off-ramp, police say

A 13-year-old was arrested after crashing a stolen car on the Beltline at the off-ramp to John Nolen Drive during Tuesday’s morning rush hour, Madison police reported.
The child was captured later after police followed the odor of "fresh marijuana" coming from under a stairwell in a nearby commercial building, South Police District Capt. Mike Hanson said.
Police said the crash at around 7:30 a.m. drew six officers, who arrived to find the driver had fled on foot.
"Eventually, citizens gave us tips as to the 13-year-old shedding clothes while running from police," Hanson said in a Tuesday blog post. "The officers were able to set up a perimeter on a building to where the youth entered."
Hanson said the child entered a cement stairwell "where it reeked of fresh marijuana" and found the 13-year-old hiding under the stairwell.
"As a community, we should be extremely concerned over a 13-year-old driving a stolen car, during rush hour, while high on (marijuana)," Hanson wrote.
The vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
Hanson used the incident to highlight a $125,000 federal grant the department has received that could help deter similar crimes in the future, as the Madison area has for years been experiencing a rash of stolen vehicles and home break-ins by groups of teens and young adults. The vehicles are often used to go steal other vehicles and break into other homes, where credit cards are sometimes taken and used at local stores before cardholders know they're gone, police have said.
The grant comes after Madison police sought ideas from the community last year for how to stem repeat juvenile crime, and as a result, the department is working with a four-year-old Madison nonprofit called RISE to "provide resources directly into the homes of our most familiar teenagers committing violence in our community," Hanson said.
"We want to 'stop the cycle' by providing resources directly to the younger siblings so they do not follow the criminal path," he said.
Resources will include tutoring, trauma care and help finding stable housing, employment and health care, he said.
Madison has long had a variety of government and non-government agencies providing a range of resources and social services to at-risk children and their families.
State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.
