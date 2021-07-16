Interstate 39 closed in Portage due to crash

The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 39 in Portage are closed due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred at around 3:35 p.m. near mile marker 85 on Interstate 39. The department of transportation is estimating all north and southbound lanes will be closed for more than two hours due to the crash.
The ramp from Interstate 90/94 eastbound to Interstate 39 northbound is also closed.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Elizabeth Beyer is a digital producer for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the team in 2019 and was formerly a data, video and audio reporter at the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.