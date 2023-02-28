Instead of reporting the death of a person on Saturday, three people stole items from the person’s residence, Janesville police reported.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Janesville officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Center Avenue on a report of a dead person, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.

During the investigation, it was determined that the person was found dead by an acquaintance around 1 a.m. on Saturday, But instead of reporting the death to authorities, the acquaintance invited others to the residence who stole a shotgun, several items of jewelry, two televisions, and other miscellaneous items from the residence, Dammen said.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Janesville police served a search warrant at 330½ Linn St. after learning the location of some of the stolen property. Several items, including the shotgun, some jewelry, a television, and other miscellaneous items were recovered in the search, Dammen said

Tricia C. Moen, 41, of Janesville, was tentatively charged with party to crime burglary and party to crime theft of firearm, and released with a court date.

Al P. Atkins, 33, of Janesville, was tentatively charged with party to crime burglary and party to crime theft of firearm, and taken to the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Timothy J. Tustin, 25, of Janesville, was tentatively charged with burglary and theft of firearm, and taken to the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

The name of the person who died was not released.

This investigation is continuing, some property still hasn’t been recovered, and others are believed to have been involved in the incident, Dammen said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at (608)757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

