Inspector Thomas Stigler named interim chief of Beloit Police Department

The Beloit Police and Fire Commission has named Beloit Police Inspector Thomas Stigler as interim chief of the Beloit Police Department.

A timeline has not been set for the search for the next Beloit police chief.

Stigler joined the Beloit Police Department in March 2018 as a captain, from the Milwaukee Police Department, where he retired as an inspector, the city of Beloit said in a statement.

Inspector is the second-highest rank in the Beloit Police Department. Stigler will continue to lead the department’s training efforts.

“I hope that we would continue on the path that we are on in treating everyone equally and it’s important to reinforce this message in the department and in the community,” Stigler said in a statement.

