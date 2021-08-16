'Inmates' no longer: Those in Dane County Jail to be called 'residents,' 'those within our care'

Marking a "change in philosophy" for the Dane County Sheriff's Office, staff will no longer refer to those in jail as "inmates" and will instead call them "residents" or "those within our care," the sheriff announced Monday.

Kalvin Barrett said he came to the decision after talking with those who are incarcerated, sheriff's deputies and other staff over his last nearly 100 days as sheriff.

"I view this change in name as a way to humanize those who are within our care," Barrett said at a press conference outside of the Public Safety Building in Madison.

Barrett said he met with a group of formerly incarcerated individuals who are part of a program at Madison nonprofit Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, which helps former offenders reenter the community and provides other services. They told him that being called "inmates" or "convicts" increases stigma against them and worsens the barriers they face while transitioning back into society.

The language change is a "small step" to reduce those barriers, and hopefully help reduce recidivism, Barrett said. When asked how one word could help reduce recidivism, Barrett said language can help change how incarcerated people view themselves and how society views them.