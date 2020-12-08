Inmate sought after escaping from minimum security Oregon Correctional Center, authorities say

An inmate is being sought after running from the minimum security Oregon Correctional Center early Tuesday morning, the Fitchburg Police Department reported.

Prison staff saw the inmate, Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, running from the property at 5140 Highway M in Fitchburg about 1:10 a.m., Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a report.

Fitchburg police, Oregon police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office searched for Bohringer, but were unable to apprehend him, Varriale said.

Bohringer is a white male, about 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He was believed to be wearing a green prison jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

Anyone who sees Bohringer should not approach him, and instead call 911, Varriale said.

Bohringer's criminal record includes convictions for robbery and drug offenses.

Anyone with information on the escape is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.