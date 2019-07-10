A 34-year-old female inmate of the Dodge County Jail has been reported absent without leave (AWOL) after failing to return to jail from an appointment.
Nicolle Semrau was serving a one-year sentence with Huber release and child care privileges after being convicted of resisting/obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
The sentence was handed down on May 1; Semrau has been missing since Friday.
Her last known address is on North Main Street in Reeseville. She has been known to use a white 2010 Nissan Altima.
"If you have information on the whereabouts of Semrau, please do not make contact with her," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt. "Your safety is our priority and we do not want the public placing themselves in harm's way."
Anyone with information about Semrau is asked to call the Sheriff's Office, 920-386-3726.