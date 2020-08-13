Inmate escapes from Dane County Jail building, police say

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is searching for Rickey Fedrick after he escaped from the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
Fedrick, 30, was serving two consecutive sentences for battery, the Sheriff's Office said. Fedrick also had an open case in which he was facing felony charges for battery.
The Ferris Center houses minimum security inmates who are sentenced to jail with work release privileges.
Gun violence tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.