Inmate escapes from Dane County Jail building, police say

Dane County Squad car very tight crop
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Rickey Fedrick

Fedrick

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is searching for Rickey Fedrick after he escaped from the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. 

Fedrick, 30, was serving two consecutive sentences for battery, the Sheriff's Office said. Fedrick also had an open case in which he was facing felony charges for battery. 

The Ferris Center houses minimum security inmates who are sentenced to jail with work release privileges. 

