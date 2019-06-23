A Monroe man who had attempted suicide in the Green County Jail Friday night died at the hospital Sunday morning, according to police.
During a cell check at the jail, deputies found Louis Mendonca, 76, attempting to hang himself at around 11:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.
Monroe First Response personnel and Green County emergency medical services were able to free Mendonca and perform emergency lifesaving efforts, the sheriff's office reported.
Mendonca was transported to the Monroe Clinic Hospital. After two days in the hospital, Mendonca died. The sheriff's office was notified of the death around 9 a.m.
Mendonca had been in jail since February and was recently convicted of bail jumping, domestic battery and disorderly conduct. He had other pending charges that were "domestic related," according to police.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into Mendonca's death.