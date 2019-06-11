A 27-year-old inmate at the Green County Jail died Monday while inside a maximum security cell, but officials were unsure of what happened.
Jail deputies went to the cell at about 11:40 a.m. after being alerted that the inmate was in medical distress.
Green County EMS and Monroe Fire Department personnel were alerted to the situation.
"Deputies attempted to perform lifesaving measures on the inmate," said Sheriff Jeff Skatrud. "The measures were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced dead by the coroner."
The identity of the male inmate was not released pending notification of family.
"There were no obvious signs of physical trauma to the inmate," Skatrud said. "An autopsy and toxicology tests are underway."
The jail is located on Monroe's East Side at 2827 Sixth Street. It was remodeled and expanded in 1980 to house 70 beds, and is part of the same complex as the Sheriff's Office and the 911 Communications Center.