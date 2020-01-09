Inmate convicted of 2 homicides attempts to kill guard at Boscobel prison using ‘shank,’ authorities say

An inmate using a “shank” — a homemade edged weapon — attempted to kill a guard at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel on Monday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A charge of attempted homicide against inmate Dexter Ewing, 47, will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney's Office, Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said in a statement.

The 42-year-old guard at the former Supermax prison was treated at Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel for injuries to his neck and face and released, Dreckman said.

The Sheriff's Office was notified of the stabbing shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. The guard who was stabbed and another guard were able to disarm Ewing prior to the guard suffering serious injuries, Dreckman said.

Ewing ended up at the Boscobel facility after a jury convicted him of first-degree intentional homicide for killing another inmate at the state prison in Portage in 2015. Ewing previously was convicted of homicide in Milwaukee County and already was serving a life sentence.