You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate convicted of 2 homicides attempts to kill guard at Boscobel prison using ‘shank,’ authorities say
topical alert

Inmate convicted of 2 homicides attempts to kill guard at Boscobel prison using ‘shank,’ authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Dexter Ewing during jury trial

Defendant Dexter L. Ewing appears in Columbia County Circuit Court during the first day of his homicide trial Wednesday. Prosecutors say Ewing strangled his cellmate to death inside Columbia Correctional Institution on Feb. 12, 2015.

 BRAD ALLEN, PORTAGE DAILY REGISTER

An inmate using a “shank” — a homemade edged weapon — attempted to kill a guard at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel on Monday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A charge of attempted homicide against inmate Dexter Ewing, 47, will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney's Office, Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said in a statement.

The 42-year-old guard at the former Supermax prison was treated at Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel for injuries to his neck and face and released, Dreckman said.

The Sheriff's Office was notified of the stabbing shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. The guard who was stabbed and another guard were able to disarm Ewing prior to the guard suffering serious injuries, Dreckman said.

Ewing ended up at the Boscobel facility after a jury convicted him of first-degree intentional homicide for killing another inmate at the state prison in Portage in 2015. Ewing previously was convicted of homicide in Milwaukee County and already was serving a life sentence.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics