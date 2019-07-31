A 29-year-old inmate attempted suicide by binding his neck in his cell in the Dane County Jail Wednesday evening, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to intervene and stop the attempt at around 4 p.m.
The inmate is being housed in the City-County Building jail, which was opened in the 1950s and has been described by Sheriff Dave Mahoney as dangerous and inhumane.
The inmate, who is from Sun Prairie, had tied a ligature to his cell bars, then wrapped it around his neck, the Sheriff's Office reported.
A deputy noticed the inmate with the bindings around his neck during a standing head count. Deputies entered the cell right away, and then medical and mental health staff also came to assist.
The man received an immediate medical evaluation by on-site nursing staff. He is currently being monitored under the jail's suicide prevention protocol, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He has been in custody since April on charges of stalking, kidnapping, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
In June, the Dane County Board approved a $148 million plan to consolidate and upgrade the county's jails, which includes closing the outdated City-County Building jail.