An inmate in the old section of the Dane County Jail (above) attempted suicide Monday night but was rescued by deputies.

A Dane County Jail inmate trying to kill himself Monday night was saved by deputies who cut him from a blanket he tied around his neck.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. in the old jail in the City-County Building, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Deputies were able to promptly see the man using a blanket as a ligature, and immediately intervened, using a 911 safety tool to cut and remove the blanket from around his neck," said public information officer Elise Schaffer.

The unidentified inmate was conscious and alert during the incident.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation then returned to jail, being monitored under suicide precaution protocol.

The inmate is a 25-year-old Madison man in jail since May on charges of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting.

