Two people were hospitalized after a rear-end crash that forced their SUV into a tree on Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side, authorities reported.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Schroeder Road, when a speeding van rear-ended the SUV as the SUV driver slowed to allow a pedestrian to cross the street, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A witness estimate the van was going 60 mph when it crashed into the SUV, pushing it into a tree, DeSpain said.
The damaged van, with airbag deployed, was later found unoccupied on Winston Court, DeSpain said, adding that police have a good lead on a potential suspect.
The two occupants of the car were taken by ambulance to a hospital; only one was wearing a seatbelt, Madison Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said.