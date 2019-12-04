Four people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a pole at high speed Wednesday morning on East Washington Avenue, authorities reported.
The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Washington and South Sixth Street, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Information on the extent of injuries was not immediately available, Schuster said.
Madison police are investigating the crash, Schuster said.
