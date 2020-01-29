You are the owner of this article.
2 injured in car-to-car shooting on East Side, Madison police say
Two people were injured in a car-to-car shooting on the East Side on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Several people called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday to report that they heard multiple gunshots near the intersection of North Lawn Avenue and Dahle Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Investigators determined that someone in a car fired at people in another car, with the driver and a passenger suffering non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating what appears to have been a targeted shooting, DeSpain said.

