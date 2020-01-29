2 injured in car-to-car shooting on East Side, Madison police say

Two people were injured in a car-to-car shooting on the East Side on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Several people called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday to report that they heard multiple gunshots near the intersection of North Lawn Avenue and Dahle Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Investigators determined that someone in a car fired at people in another car, with the driver and a passenger suffering non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating what appears to have been a targeted shooting, DeSpain said.

Hit-and-run turned homicide, West Side homicide top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.