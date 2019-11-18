Four people were injured in a crash in Stoughton on Sunday afternoon, Stoughton police reported.
The 2-vehicle crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 51 and Roby Road in Stoughton, police said in a statement.
Arriving officers found four people with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, and ambulances from Oregon, McFarland and Deer-Grove were called to assist with them, police said.
One driver was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign, police said.
No names were released and the crash remains under investigation, police said.
