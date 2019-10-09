Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries when their SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver who ran a red light near the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday night, Madison police reported.
A 63-year-old woman had just returned home from a European vacation and been picked up by her 62-year-old husband at the airport about 11:45 p.m. Monday when their SUV was struck on Packers Avenue at Darwin Road, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said.
The collision pushed their SUV onto its side and trapping them inside. Madison Fire Department personnel cut the windshield and opened the moon roof to get them out, Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Pieces of a white sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, were found at the crash site, DeSpain said.
Anyone with information on the car or its driver is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.