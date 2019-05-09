Two babies in the backseat of a car stopped in a traffic lane on John Nolen Drive were rescued by first responders who broke a window on the car, after the driver fell asleep.
Rosavi Cabrera, 37, Madison, was tentatively charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a fourth offense operating under the influence with passengers under 16 in the vehicle, Madison police said.
It happened at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on one of the city's busiest streets, near South Broom Street.
"The car was running and she had her foot on the brake," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "There were two infants in the backseat, and officers and firefighters were rapping on the windows, trying to awaken the motorist."
Since Cabrera wasn't waking up, a firefighter broke out the front passenger side window so an officer was able to get to the backseat to rescue the babies.
With Cabrera under arrest, the babies were taken to Police Chief Mike Koval's conference room.
"Officers were changing diapers and caring for the babies," DeSpain said.
The potentially stressful situation for the babies didn't affect their demeanor, according to one of the officers babysitting until the infants could be picked up.
"Both children, after being in our presence, and being in our custody for some time, were both calm and playful and seemed to be in good spirits," the officer wrote in her report.
This incident actually was Cabrera's fifth alleged OWI, but it's considered her fourth because the fourth alleged OWI happened in October and has not been adjudicated yet. She is scheduled to appear in court on that charge May 17.
