An Edgerton woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after she crashed her car, injuring an eight-month-old baby in the vehicle.
Stephanie Cunningham, 23, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated causing injury to a passenger under 16 years old, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
Online court records show she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
The report said deputies responded to a rollover crash at about 12:50 p.m. Saturday at North Hillside Road and East Maple Beach Drive near Newville.
"The driver appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, and also was injured," said Sgt. Clint Rowley.
Further investigation led to Cunningham's arrest and being taken into custody to the Rock County Jail.