An Indiana man suffered serious injuries in a crash into a tree on the Southwest Side while driving drunk on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
The 19-year-old Indiana man drove his pickup truck into a tree in the 5700 block of Hammersley Road shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Multiple residents of the area called 911 after hearing the crash, which left a great deal of debris in the road, and seeing the significantly damaged truck, DeSpain said.
The man, who was not named, is hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, and he faces a first offense of drunken driving, DeSpain said.