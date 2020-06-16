Indiana man, driving through Wisconsin, charged with 12th drunken driving offense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Indiana man whose truck was seen weaving around Interstate 90-94-39 near DeForest early Sunday was charged Tuesday with his 12th drunken driving offense.

Jeffery A. Sanders, 55, of Crown Point, Indiana, told a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper he was traveling from Minnesota to Indiana and that he had "a couple of beers" just before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

Two troopers patrolling together had stopped Sanders, the complaint states, after seeing his pickup truck weave in the far right lane of the Interstate, cross the fog line, and then go into the center-left lane. Sanders' speech was slurred, the complaint states, and he smelled of alcohol.

The troopers found a bottle of whiskey, a half-consumed beer and marijuana in Sanders' truck. A search warrant was issued for a sample of Sanders' blood, but the result of the test was not stated in the complaint.

Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson said during Sanders' court appearance Tuesday that drunken driving statistics from the state Department of Transportation's website indicate that as of Dec. 31, 2015, only 17 people out of more than 5 million in Wisconsin had 12 drunken driving convictions.